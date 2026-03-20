Bruce Willis Celebrates 71st Birthday With Cute Pics of His Granddaughter

Gets A Lot Of Love From Granddaughter On 71st B'Day

Bruce Willis turned 71 Thursday, and he got the best gift in the world thanks to his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Demi posted sweet photos on Instagram that showed Bruce — who's suffering from dementia — sharing touching moments with his nearly 3-year-old granddaughter, Louetta.

In two of the pics, Bruce is seen hugging Louetta, who plants a kiss on his cheek. Another photo shows the pair smooching with Demi and Bruce's oldest daughter, Rumer, surrounding them. A fourth captures Bruce holding Louetta close to his chest. In the caption, Demi wrote, 'All you need is LOVE. Happy birthday, BW! ♥️.'

As you know, Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia three years ago — and his family has taken care of him ever since, including Demi.

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Bruce and Demi tied the knot in 1987 and had three daughters — Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 32. The couple divorced in 2000. Rumer gave birth to Louetta in April 2023, sharing her with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

Like Demi, Rumer celebrated her dad's b'day on Instagram, posting a series of images that captured some of his most famous acting roles with the following message ... "Happy Birthday Daddio, I wanted to think about you today. Dancing around, being your undeniably charming self. I love you so much."