Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy Files for Divorce from Elle Evans, Wants Sole Custody

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy is pulling the plug on his marriage to Elle Evans ... because he just filed for divorce.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Matt beelined it to Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday and filed for divorce after 7 years of marriage.

The exes share 2 children ... a 6-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son ... and Matt is asking the court for sole legal and physical custody of the kids.

Elle tells TMZ ... she will fight for custody of their kids, and Matt made the marriage so "unbearable" the divorce filing was "a long time coming."

He says they have a premarital agreement and wants the judge to award spousal support to Elle pursuant to the terms of their prenup.

Matt and Elle tied the knot in August 2019 in Malibu.

The exes announced their separation in mid-2025. He said the breakup was due to "really unexpected circumstances."

In his divorce filing, Matt cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split ... and he says the date of separation is "TBD."