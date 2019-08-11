Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy Marries Girlfriend Elle Evans

SplashNews.com/Backgrid

Matt Bellamy's super massive black hole of long engagements is over -- dude finally pulled the trigger and married his girlfriend, Elle Evans ... at the ripe age of 41.

The Muse frontman and his 29-year-old model fiancee tied the knot Saturday in Malibu at what looked like a gorgeous ceremony surrounded by friends and fam. Elle went with a traditional white gown, and Matt opted for a tan tux -- matching the scene perfectly.

The newlyweds posted similar photos of them walking down the aisle together, with the exact same caption ... "Mr. & Mrs. Bellamy." They later danced to Beach House's "Somewhere Tonight" -- and cut up a four-tiered wedding cake that looked pretty incredible.

Even in the moment when they appeared to be reciting their vows was captured by cameras, and you can tell the nuptials were something to behold. Long story short, they did it right.

It's a big step for Matt. Popping the question to Elle marked his third proposal/engagement ... but now they they've both said "I do," it'll be his first marriage. Elle's too, for that matter.

Matt was previously engaged to Kate Hudson for about 3 years before they ended their relationship in 2014. Before that, he was engaged to Italian psychologist Gaia Polloni for a couple years ... before breaking things off with her in 2009.

