ABC News Anchor Liz Cho Seeks Protective Order Against Ex-CBS Host Josh Elliott

Liz Cho has filed for a protective order amid her contentious divorce from Josh Elliott ... but the request has nothing to do with her personal safety.

The ABC7 New York news anchor asked the court to block Elliott's attorneys from deposing her on July 23, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Cho filed the request July 17, arguing the deposition had been scheduled without first checking whether she or her attorneys were available.

"The deposition was noticed without any inquiry as to the availability of [Cho] and her counsel," the filing reportedly states.

Cho claims she told the former CBS host's legal team her attorneys had previously scheduled conflicts and offered alternative dates ... but says Elliott's side never responded.

It's unclear whether the deposition ultimately went forward or was rescheduled.

Cho also objected to Elliott's request that she turn over communications with anyone other than him with whom she had a "romantic and/or sexual relationship" between July 2015 and June 2025.

Despite her objection, the Daily Mail reports Cho turned over the requested documents during a virtual hearing on July 24.