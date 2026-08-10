Riley Burruss on Where She Stands with Todd Tucker Since He Divorced Kandi

He Still Has My Back ... But We're All Feeling the Divorce

Play video content Video: Riley Burruss Reveals Where She Stands With Todd Tucker After His Divorce From Kandi Burruss TMZ.com

Riley Burruss says it's been a bit of an adjustment now that her mom's split from Todd Tucker is official ... but she says they're still cool.

We caught up with Kandi Burruss' daughter in New York City Monday, where she tells us despite her mom and stepdad calling it quits ... Todd still has her back.

Riley shared that she's still adjusting to this different dynamic with her stepdad, explaining that divorce is "never easy" ... and they're all feeling it.

As you know, Kandi and Todd had a bitter back-and-forth when they split in November after 10 years of marriage.

Remember ... Kandi initially asked for joint custody of their kids but when Todd wanted primary custody, Kandi changed her request to sole custody.

And after months of fighting, they managed to make a deal ... telling the court they reached a full and final settlement.