'Diff'rent Strokes' Todd Bridges' Estranged Wife Makes $20K Ultimatum in Divorce

Todd Bridges' estranged wife is giving him three choices for his official website ... pay her more than $20K, let her keep running it and sharing in the profits, or watch it disappear from the internet.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Bridges' ex Bettijo B. Hirschi says her company developed and managed realtoddbridges.com ... work she values at $20,720.

Bettijo wants the "Diff'rent Strokes" star to decide his website's fate within 30 days after their divorce is finalized. She says he can pay the full amount and take control of the site, let her continue running it under a profit-sharing deal, or pull the plug entirely and have the website permanently deleted.

If Todd chooses the management option, Bettijo says she'll waive the $20,720 fee. Her company would keep the first $4K in annual net profits, with anything above that split evenly between them.

And that's not all ... Bettijo says she paid off their joint credit card bill and wants Todd to pay her back for his half -- $9,187.94.

She also claims $4,375.01 was taken from an account she holds for her minor son to cover one of Todd's old California tax bills ... and she wants him to replace the money.

Bettijo is asking the court to enforce their prenup and let each keep their respective homes and vehicles. She wants neither of them awarded spousal support in the final divorce decree.

As TMZ previously reported ... Todd filed for divorce in Arizona in March, less than three months after we first broke the news of their separation.