'Diff'rent Strokes' Actor Todd Bridges Splits From Wife, Headed for Divorce

Todd Bridges and his wife, Bettijo, are calling it quits and heading for divorce ... TMZ has learned.

The "Diff'rent Strokes" star tells TMZ ... "After much thought and mutual respect, we have decided to end our marriage. During our time together we shared meaningful moments, but have chosen to go our separate ways. I ask for privacy and wish her nothing but love and happiness moving forward."

The split comes just over three years after the couple tied the knot in a low-key Beverly Hills ceremony with about 40 guests.

The pair met on a dating app nine months before their wedding, quickly hitting it off and getting engaged about six months later.

Todd is a stepfather to Bettijo's four children and has two of his own -- 29-year-old daughter Bo and 28-year-old son Spencir.