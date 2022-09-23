Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

'Diff'rent Strokes' Todd Bridges I Said 'I Do,' Again!!! Small Wedding In Bev Hills

9/23/2022 12:30 AM PT
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony.

Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.

The guest list topped out at around 40 people -- friends and family members ... like Todd's mom, son, sister, brother, and nephew were present. The rest of the crowd was mainly from Bettijo's side.

We're told she ran a little late, but hey ... it's her party, and that's every bride's prerogative!

The reception went down later at Il Cielo, a couple of miles away -- more people were invited to that, and the party went well into early Thursday morning.

Talk about your whirlwind romances ... we've learned Todd and Bettijo met 9 months ago on a dating app, and got engaged about 6 months later. She comes from a big Mormon family, and Todd's now stepdad to her 4 kids.

FYI -- he's already got 2 of his own ... 24-year-old Spencer and 25-year-old Bo.

As we reported, Todd and his ex-wife Dori split back in 2012 -- putting an end to their 14-year marriage.

So, now ya know what Willis is talkin' bout these days -- marriage!!!

