Justin Baldoni Spotted at 'Dancing With the Stars' Super Bowl Night

Justin Baldoni was spotted in attendance at "Dancing With the Stars" Tuesday night, showing up for the show's Super Bowl Night as a guest of Julianne Hough.

The actor was in the audience for the football-themed episode, bringing some unexpected star power to the ballroom as he continues to make headlines amid his legal drama with co-star Blake Lively.

Justin and Julianne go way back ... the two have been friends for more than a decade, dating back to their work together on the 2016 documentary series "My Last Days," which Justin directed.

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As we previously reported ... Blake accused Justin and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

Justin has denied the allegations and fired back with his own legal action, accusing Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds -- and others -- of defamation and extortion.

Play video content Video: Justin Baldoni Breaks Silence on Blake Lively Legal Battle Instagram/@justinbaldoni

A judge ultimately dismissed Justin's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake and The New York Times in June, bringing another major development in the closely watched Hollywood fight.

But Tuesday night, Justin was stepping away from the courtroom headlines and into the 'DWTS' audience, as the show celebrated Super Bowl Night ... featuring halftime-inspired performances and NFL broadcaster Joe Buck as a guest judge.

With Julianne serving as his connection to the ballroom, Justin's appearance was bound to turn heads ... and give viewers another glimpse of the actor outside the legal headlines.