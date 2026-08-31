Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are Spotted After Wrapping Up Baldoni Drama

Blake Lively may not be getting the fat paycheck she'd hoped for from Justin Baldoni ... but she doesn't seem too torn up about it.

Blake and Ryan Reynolds were spotted for the first time since JB was ordered to fork over $400K for Blake's legal fees in their lengthy legal battle -- a major downgrade from the $8 mil she wanted.

But despite the significantly smaller payout, Blake and Ryan were out and about in Manhattan Friday night with family ... including Blake's sister, Robyn.

She also doesn't seem to be taking that dig from Justin's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, too hard either ... smiling while she walked around with her fam.

The attorney previously told TMZ ... "The ruling is a significant victory for my clients and sends a clear message that, no matter how powerful you may be, the courtroom is not a place to take advantage of the law for your own personal gain."