Blake Lively Reveals Publicist Desperately Tried to Get Her Texts About Baldoni

Blake Lively testified about how she got her hands on the text messages she used as evidence in her since-dismissed lawsuit against Justin Baldoni ... TMZ has learned.

During her July 2025 deposition, Blake was asked how she obtained the texts from publicist Jennifer Abel's phone ... texts that were later a big part of her claim that Justin had hired a crisis PR firm to take her down after she complained about sexual harassment on the set of "It Ends With Us." Justin denied the claims. The case was later settled before trial.

In her depo, Blake said her friend Ashley Avignone, who is also friends with Taylor Swift, told her about the text messages. Blake says Ashley told her that she knew a publicist named Stephanie Jones, who was trying to get a hold of Blake.

According to Blake's testimony, Stephanie told Ashley that the phone contained the "most disturbing messages she's ever read in her 20- to 30-plus-year career." She said that as a mother and woman, "she was sobbing reading the messages."

Blake said Stephanie thought she deserved to see what had "been done to" her. Blake said Stephanie claimed she desperately tried to reach Blake's publicist, Leslie Sloane, but was brushed off.

Blake testified that Stephanie explained she had Jennifer's phone because Jennifer used to be her employee. Blake said she eventually spoke to Stephanie on the phone ... and later obtained the texts.