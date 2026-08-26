Blake Lively Awarded $400K in Attorneys' Fees For Justin Baldoni Case

Blake Lively is not getting her enormous wish -- $8 million in attorneys' fees -- because a judge just ruled Justin Baldoni will only have to fork over $400K ... TMZ has learned.

As you know ... a judge dismissed Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against Blake and the New York Times in June, but ruled she was entitled to attorneys' fees for defeating the claim.

Blake asked a judge to award her $8 million -- claiming Justin owed her $7,495,526.87 in fees she incurred in fighting his lawsuit and $539,514.01 in costs and expenses incurred while defending herself.

Justin called BS on the claim ... telling a judge she massively overinflated the dollar amount and he should have to pay a six-figure sum -- not seven.

The judge agreed, awarding Blake $363,245.40 in attorney's fees and another $44,206.35 in costs.

This seems to be the last bit of legal business between Blake and Justin still hanging after the two settled their lawsuit prior to what would have been a very messy trial scheduled to start in May.

No money changed hands in the settlement ... but Lively dropped the sexual harassment claims against Justin.