Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ Resolve $2M Debt Claims on Unfinished NY Mansion

Construction on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' massive New York dream home can resume ... because the Hollywood power couple has resolved millions in contractor debt claims.

According to mechanics liens obtained by TMZ ... a combined $2.1 million for multiple claims has been satisfied as of May 26.

As we reported ... five contractors and subcontractors filed mechanics liens against the couple's 110-acre Lewisboro, New York property in April ... claiming they hadn't been paid for work on the sprawling estate.

The luxury compound has reportedly been under construction for years and was supposed to include a 14,500-square-foot main home, pool house, gym, geothermal systems, and other high-end features.

The property has been a passion project for Blake and Ryan ever since 2018, when they quietly bought the land through an LLC. During a 2022 planning board hearing, Blake reportedly called the local community "heaven" and said the couple was "desperate to get shovels in the ground."