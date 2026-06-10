Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Get Handsy During NYC Date Night

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are brushing off their legal drama the same way they seem to handle everything else ... with jokes, smiles and a whole lot of PDA.

The power couple stepped out for a date night at The Greenwich Hotel in NYC this week, and if you didn't know better, you'd never guess they had legal fallout hanging over their heads.

Blake looked downright carefree as she playfully grabbed a handful of Ryan's backside while the pair strolled through Manhattan.

The flirty fun didn't stop there. Reynolds later hoisted his wife onto his back for a piggyback ride down the sidewalk, drawing grins from onlookers and turning an ordinary walk into something straight out of a rom-com.

The two also stopped to take selfies with fans, happily posing for photos before continuing their evening.

As TMZ has reported, Blake settled her legal war with Justin Baldoni last month, and sources told TMZ no money changed hands ... this after Blake had been seeking over $100M in damages.

Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman called the settlement a win for his side ... claiming Blake settled because she didn't want to take the stand.