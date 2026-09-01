Justin Baldoni Bumps Into Blake Lively Critic Candace Owens After Court Win
Justin Baldoni All Smiles After Run-In With Blake Lively Critic Candace Owens
Justin Baldoni hung out with controversial podcaster Candace Owens after running into each other at an airport.
On Monday, Candace posted a selfie with the "It Ends With Us" director at an airport in Iceland.
She captioned the post on X, “We asked Claude. There was an approximate 1 in 100 million chance that I ran into Justin Baldoni at an airport in Iceland on a Friday afternoon. Just incredible.”
The meetup is interesting given Candace was a loud Baldoni supporter during his legal battle with Blake Lively … and the podcaster even got hit with a subpoena at one point in the case. Blake’s team believed Candace had ties to Justin’s powerhouse lawyer, Bryan Freedman.
As TMZ first reported, Justin scored a major win in court last month after a judge only awarded Blake $400k out of the $8 million she requested.