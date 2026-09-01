Justin Baldoni Bumps Into Blake Lively Critic Candace Owens After Court Win

Justin Baldoni hung out with controversial podcaster Candace Owens after running into each other at an airport.

On Monday, Candace posted a selfie with the "It Ends With Us" director at an airport in Iceland.

She captioned the post on X, “We asked Claude. There was an approximate 1 in 100 million chance that I ran into Justin Baldoni at an airport in Iceland on a Friday afternoon. Just incredible.”

The meetup is interesting given Candace was a loud Baldoni supporter during his legal battle with Blake Lively … and the podcaster even got hit with a subpoena at one point in the case. Blake’s team believed Candace had ties to Justin’s powerhouse lawyer, Bryan Freedman.