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Justin Baldoni Bumps Into Blake Lively Critic Candace Owens After Court Win

Justin Baldoni All Smiles After Run-In With Blake Lively Critic Candace Owens

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Justin Baldoni hung out with controversial podcaster Candace Owens after running into each other at an airport.

On Monday, Candace posted a selfie with the "It Ends With Us" director at an airport in Iceland. 

She captioned the post on X, “We asked Claude. There was an approximate 1 in 100 million chance that I ran into Justin Baldoni at an airport in Iceland on a Friday afternoon. Just incredible.”

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The meetup is interesting given Candace was a loud Baldoni supporter during his legal battle with Blake Lively … and the podcaster even got hit with a subpoena at one point in the case. Blake’s team believed Candace had ties to Justin’s powerhouse lawyer, Bryan Freedman

As TMZ first reported, Justin scored a major win in court last month after a judge only awarded Blake $400k out of the $8 million she requested. 

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