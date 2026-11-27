Olivier Martinez took a much-needed relaxing stroll on Thanksgiving ... a quick break from the legal battle that has consumed much of his time and energy over the last couple of months.

The actor was spotted walking his dog around Culver City on Thursday ... dressed casually in a white athletic fit and a jacket wrapped around his waist.

Olivier seemed engrossed in his phone for part of the outing ... seemingly chatting with someone on the phone.

As we reported ... a judge ordered Olivier to keep primary custody temporarily after Olivier alleged that his son with Halle Berry, Maceo, told him she choked him.

Maceo testified in a closed-door session with the judge, which neither Olivier nor Halle were allowed to attend.

While Olivier has temporary primary custody, Halle is asking a judge to consider changing that arrangement ... claiming the recent time apart has seriously hurt her relationship with Maceo.