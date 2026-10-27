Halle Berry's Instagram Post Leads to Heated Day in Court

Halle Berry's seemingly hacked Instagram post caused a big stir in court with ex Olivier Martinez.

According to Page Six, Olivier's lawyer, Patrick Baghdaserians, wants to reopen evidence in the wake of the Instagram story posted to Berry's account, which seemingly takes a swipe at the French actor.

Olivier's lawyer says Berry violated a temporary restraining order and wants to question her about the post.

In response, Berry's lawyer, Marina Beck, called the request a "last-minute grasp at straws, nothing more than a witch hunt."

Beck added that she believes Olivier's lawyer intentionally requested to reopen evidence in front of press during open court, saying ... "They just intended to re-open evidence and continue their false narrative."

Baghdaserians fired back, claiming the Instagram post was "disturbing my client’s peace, disturbing my client’s calm."

Judge Shelley Kaufman ultimately denied the motion.

As we previously reported, a story was posted on Halle's Instagram story Monday that said ... "If kids disrespect their mom, the root cause often traces back to their relationship with the father."

Sources close to the actress told TMZ she didn't make the post ... and they're investigating how it went up.

She and Olivier are locked in a heated custody battle over their 13-year-old son Maceo ... after Olivier accused Halle of choking their son during an argument they had while he was playing a VR game.