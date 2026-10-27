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Halle Berry's Instagram Post Leads to Heated Day in Court

Halle Berry Lawyer Claims Witch Hunt Over Seemingly Hacked Instagram

By TMZ Staff
Published
olivier martinez and halle berry getty 1
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Halle Berry's seemingly hacked Instagram post caused a big stir in court with ex Olivier Martinez.

According to Page Six, Olivier's lawyer, Patrick Baghdaserians, wants to reopen evidence in the wake of the Instagram story posted to Berry's account, which seemingly takes a swipe at the French actor.

halle berry instagram post

Olivier's lawyer says Berry violated a temporary restraining order and wants to question her about the post.

In response, Berry's lawyer, Marina Beck, called the request a "last-minute grasp at straws, nothing more than a witch hunt."

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Getty 2
Getty

Beck added that she believes Olivier's lawyer intentionally requested to reopen evidence in front of press during open court, saying ... "They just intended to re-open evidence and continue their false narrative."

Baghdaserians fired back, claiming the Instagram post was "disturbing my client’s peace, disturbing my client’s calm."

Halle Berry And Olivier Martinez Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Halle Berry And Olivier Martinez Happier Times Launch Gallery
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Judge Shelley Kaufman ultimately denied the motion.

As we previously reported, a story was posted on Halle's Instagram story Monday that said ... "If kids disrespect their mom, the root cause often traces back to their relationship with the father."

Sources close to the actress told TMZ she didn't make the post ... and they're investigating how it went up.

Maceo Robert-Martinez Playing VR Game
Launch Gallery
Maceo Playing VR Game Launch Gallery
Superior Court of California, Los Angeles

She and Olivier are locked in a heated custody battle over their 13-year-old son Maceo ... after Olivier accused Halle of choking their son during an argument they had while he was playing a VR game.

Maceo testified during a hearing over Olivier's restraining order request ... his testimony was held behind closed doors, and both parents were ordered out of the courtroom.

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