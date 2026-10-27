Halle Berry Instagram Seemingly Hacked, Shady Post Towards Ex Olivier Martinez Scrubbed

Halle Berry's social media was seemingly hacked amid her nasty custody fight with Olivier Martinez, TMZ has learned.

The Oscar-winning actress' account posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram Story Monday night ... and given the ongoing drama involving the former couple's 13-year-old son, Maceo, the timing is raised eyebrows.

The message reads ... "If kids disrespect their mom, the root cause often traces back to their relationship with the father."

Sources close to Halle tell TMZ the actress did not make the post, and they are investigating to figure out how it got posted. The post has since been removed from her Instagram Story.

The post came as the exes remain locked in a bitter court battle involving allegations that she physically abused their son.

As TMZ previously reported ... Olivier accused Halle of choking Maceo during an argument while he was playing a virtual reality video game, which she's strongly denied. Halle claims the two were roughhousing and has accused her ex of undermining her relationship with their son.