Halle Berry Says She's a DV Victim, Would Never Hurt Child

Halle Berry is firing back at Olivier Martinez, calling BS on his claim she was violent toward their 13-year-old son ... saying she's a domestic violence victim and advocate, not a perpetrator.

Halle filed a voluminous response to Martinez's petition to change their custody agreement from joint legal and physical custody to temporary sole custody, with Halle getting only visitation. He ended up getting a modified version of what he wanted.

Olivier claims Halle got angry at Maceo a week ago while he was playing a VR game and put him in a headlock, choking him. She denies the claim.

Halle says Maceo had his headset on while playing in his room, and she went in to say it was time to stop. She then went in the bathroom, sat on the toilet, and started recording him on her phone while he continued playing. He noticed her filming, walked toward the bathroom, and grabbed her phone. She says they then began "playfully roughhousing" as they often do.

She says she never placed her hands around his neck, never choked him or restrained his breathing. And she says, contrary to Olivier's account, she never yelled "Who is dominant now?"

While Halle's court filing includes still photos of Maceo wearing the VR goggles ... she says she has timestamped video which will back up her version of events, and totally refute Olivier's.

Halle does say the wrestling escalated as she said "You don't have anything to prove," as Maceo pushed her. Her boyfriend, Van Hunt, came upstairs as the confrontation got more heated. Halle says she tried to take Maceo's headset off, and he shoved her again. At that point, she says Van got in between them. Maceo then threatened to leave and go back to Olivier. She says she texted Olivier, pleading with him to enforce appropriate boundaries with their child. Maceo then went back to Olivier's home. She says when he left, there were no marks on his body or neck.

Halle says it would be detrimental to give Olivier primary custody because he's not capable of "child-centered guidance." She says he has given Maceo authority to make medical decisions for himself and says Maceo shouldn't be able to choose the household where rules are not enforced.

Halle says Maceo has behavioral, neurodivergent issues that require professional help, but Olivier has been resistant to obtaining such help. She says this has been an ongoing problem, citing previous legal fights over "critical interventions for Maceo." She says the family court agreed with her.

As for Olivier's allegations, Halle says flatly, "I would never hurt our child." She says she's the victim of domestic violence but doesn't say who the perpetrator was. She has never said who abused her, other than it was an ex.

As for Olivier's allegation that Halle made racially charged comments to Maceo -- allegedly calling Olivier "a white bitch who takes money from a black woman" -- her other child, Nahla Aubry, submitted a declaration saying she never heard her mom make racially charged comments. She says Olivier's allegations are "completely inconsistent with the mom I know."