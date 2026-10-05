Play video content Video: Halle Berry Shops With Son Maceo Amid Ex Olivier Martinez's Abuse Claims BACKGRID

Halle Berry isn't letting her nasty custody battle with ex Olivier Martinez keep her from spending time with their son ... stepping out with Maceo just days after Olivier accused her of abusing the 12-year-old.

Halle was spotted Sunday at a Best Buy in Los Angeles with Maceo and her longtime boyfriend Van Hunt ... and from the looks of things, it was a pretty normal family outing.

The three walked through the parking lot together ... with Halle sticking close to Maceo.

The sighting comes just days after Olivier made explosive allegations against Halle ... claiming she grabbed Maceo around the neck and choked him during an argument at her home.

As TMZ previously reported, Olivier got a temporary restraining order against Halle and is seeking sole custody of their son.

Halle has fired back hard ... with her attorney calling Olivier's allegations "entirely meritless and deliberately misleading."

Her lawyer also accused Olivier of violating court orders and pointed to his alleged history of erratic and violent behavior.

Despite all the courtroom fireworks ... Halle is still allowed to see Maceo during her court-ordered parenting time.