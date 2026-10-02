Halle Berry's Ex-Husband Worries About Her Impulse Control, Anger Management, Lawyer Says

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Halle Berry's ex-husband Olivier Martinez worries about their son spending time with Halle because she has "impulse control" and "anger management" issues ... at least according to Olivier's lawyer.

Patrick Baghdaserians joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday, and we asked about Olivier filing a restraining order against Halle.

Olivier's attorney stresses this isn't a vindictive measure by a bitter ex -- this is all about the welfare of their child, 12-year-old Maceo.

Baghdaserians says the court granting the restraining order shows they're taking it seriously as well.

He says his client doesn't know if Halle was drunk when she allegedly put their son in a headlock last weekend ... but he claims she has a history with alcohol that's troublesome.

As for the ultimate goal ... Baghdaserians says it's two-fold -- first and foremost, keep Maceo safe. And, secondly, help Halle with alleged major "impulse control" issues. Olivier also wants primary physical and legal custody.

Halle's attorney, Marina Beck, told us Olivier's allegations are "meritless" ... and Halle's side says Olivier's violent history is the real issue ... claiming he "repeatedly violated court orders and interfered with necessary therapeutic and educational interventions to the detriment of his and Halle Berry's minor son."

Baghdaserians admits there was an issue over counseling ... but that has nothing to do with Halle's alleged conduct, which he describes as "extreme."

Harvey and Charles also asked if there's a racial issue between Halle and Olivier ... in his filing, Olivier claimed Halle once asked Maceo how he felt about "a white bitch robbing money from a black woman" ... a reference to the exes' child support war. Olivier says Maceo was 9 years old at the time.