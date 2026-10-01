Halle Berry Ex Olivier Martinez Files Restraining Order Over Alleged Child Abuse

UPDATE

3:05 PM -- Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez have been ordered to participate in confidential mediation to discuss custody, according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Halle Berry's ex Olivier Martinez has filed a temporary restraining order against her ... alleging child abuse against the 12-year-old son they share ... TMZ has learned.

Olivier alleges Halle physically abused their son, Maceo, by jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck, and choking him last Saturday.

He claims Maceo called him and claimed Halle had physically attacked him and put him in a chokehold. He says it's not an isolated incident and there have been previous attacks.

What's more, Olivier says Halle threatened to have him deported to France and asked Maceo what their son is going to do "as a black man" to protect her from being robbed by Olivier ... who he claims she called a "white bitch."

The filing also mentions they were home with her boyfriend Van Hunt and Maceo was playing a VR game with goggles in his bedroom when Halle allegedly entered the room in a rage ... and said he looks "so stupid" and is "such an idiot" for playing the game.

The situation allegedly escalated from there ... when Olivier claims Halle jumped on Maceo and started physically fighting with him. He says she grabbed Maceo by the neck and started choking him while shouting, "Who is dominant now?!"

The order states she must not drink or be under the influence of alcohol or other substances in the presence of their son. And she must undergo sobriety testing before, during or after any visitation.

Halle allegedly texted Olivier the next day ... saying, "I feel terrible about what happened last night as I know he does as well."

The filing also mentions past incidents ... 5 years ago she allegedly struck him in the face. About 10 years ago, Olivier claims Halle had a violent outburst, throwing a plate with a knife and fork on top ... and in 2023, while discussing child support, she told Maceo that Olivier was "a white bitch robbing money from a black woman."

Olivier is requesting sole custody of their son and wants the court to force Halle to stay away from him and their son. But he doesn't want their son not to have a relationship with Halle ... Olivier just wants Maceo to have space after the alleged incident.