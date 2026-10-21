Olivier Martinez Denies Storming Out of Court Hearing with Halle Berry, But Did Have to Go

Olivier Martinez is pleased with the court proceedings, at least so far, in his domestic violence dispute with Halle Berry, so his lawyer says there's no reason he'd angrily race out of court.

Olivier's attorney Patrick Baghdaserians tells TMZ ... the report he and his client stormed out of the courtroom during Tuesday's testimony is false, and they'd simply requested a bathroom break. He says the judge granted them 3 minutes to step out, and they wasted no time.

Baghdaserians also shot down claims they might have been unhappy with the testimony that day, telling us Olivier is happy with how the case is currently unfolding.

Martinez and Berry are now on day 3 of testimony in their domestic dispute case, with their 13-year-old son, Maceo -- who is at the center of the claims -- testifying for the majority of Monday, before the head of his school, John Hay, took the stand.

Halle continued to testify today, and Olivier took the stand towards the end of the day. Halle has called on her boyfriend Van Hunt and daughter Nahla Aubry to speak in her favor.