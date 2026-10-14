Halle Berry's Son Maceo Allowed to Testify in Custody Battle with Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry's son, Maceo, will be allowed to take the stand in her bitter custody battle with Olivier Martinez, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ ... the 13-year-old has been permitted to testify, but his testimony will be "limited to the request for the issuance of a restraining order."

Olivier's requesting a domestic violence restraining order, claiming Halle attacked their son during an argument while he was playing a virual reality video game.

He alleges Halle jumped on Maceo, put her hands around his neck, and choked him ... Halle denies she hurt their son.

Olivier's seeking sole custody of Maceo and is asking the court to make Halle stay away.

Halle's been trying to keep the court from allowing their son to testify, arguing that Olivier's been coaching him on what to say.

TMZ has also obtained Halle's response to Olivier's DVRO request ... she says Maceo has a "personal interest in minimizing his own conduct and shifting responsibility to others," arguing that the court can't necessarily assume his account is reliable.

Halle goes on to say that she's been concerned for years that Olivier was getting their son involved in adult arguments, claiming their dynamic has caused her to be the rule enforcer while Olivier gets to be the chill parent.

She says this has caused Maceo to view her as the "bad guy" and Olivier as the "good guy" for allowing him to have "greater autonomy."

Halle's worried that this dynamic will influence Maceo's testimony to reflect "perceptions developed over time" rather than an accurate account of what happened.