Halle Berry Fights to Keep Son From Testifying, Accuses Ex Olivier of Coaching Him

Halle Berry doesn't want her son taking the witness stand in her nasty custody battle with Olivier Martinez ... because she believes her ex-husband has been coaching the boy on what to say.

In new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Halle argues Olivier has been discussing the case and potential testimony with their 13-year-old son Maceo ... raising serious concerns about whether anything he tells the judge would be his own account.

Halle claims Olivier has spent weeks talking to Maceo about the allegations ... despite a 2024 court order prohibiting both parents from involving their son in their legal disputes.

And she wants the judge to put a stop to it ... asking the court to order Olivier to quit discussing the case with Maceo and stop preparing or coaching him to testify.

Halle also argues there's already plenty of evidence for the judge to consider ... including video footage and eyewitness testimony from her boyfriend Van Hunt, who was present during the alleged Sept. 26 incident where Olivier alleges Halle attacked Maceo after a dispute over him playing a VR game.

She says forcing Maceo to testify would only put more emotional pressure on a child who's already struggling with the fallout from his parents' bitter legal fight.

In fact, Halle argues Olivier isn't really trying to give Maceo a voice ... he's putting their son in the middle of a custody battle that should be handled by adults.

As TMZ first reported ... Olivier asked the court to let Maceo testify about the alleged incident, which prompted him to seek a restraining order against Halle.

Halle has denied hurting Maceo and argues that a photo her son allegedly took after the incident doesn't prove he was injured.