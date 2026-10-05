Olivier Martinez Steps Out Amid Halle Berry Custody Dispute and Choking Allegations

Olivier Martinez stepped out amid his heated custody dispute with ex Halle Berry.

The actor was photographed outside his Los Angeles home Monday just days after making explosive allegations against Halle ... claiming she grabbed their 12-year-old son, Maceo, around the neck and choked him during an argument at her home.

As TMZ previously reported, Olivier obtained a temporary restraining order against Halle and is seeking sole custody of their son.

Halle has fired back hard ... with her attorney calling Olivier's allegations "entirely meritless and deliberately misleading."

Her lawyer also accused Olivier of violating court orders and pointed to his alleged history of erratic and violent behavior.