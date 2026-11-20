The Kentucky mom of three charged with incest for repeatedly having sex with an 11-year-old boy is being watched like a hawk by security cameras and correctional officers while she's in jail ... TMZ has learned.

Larue County Jailer Jody Perry tells TMZ ... Lauren Winans is sharing a small cell with 2 other female inmates in the women's dormitory of the Larue County Jail. Perry says the 3 women are the only females currently incarcerated at the jail, and they are being monitored 24/7 by the security cameras, with officers doing cell checks every 15 to 20 minutes.

Therefore, Perry says, Lauren won't be able to engage in any naughty behavior like fighting or fornicating with her cellmates ... and if they see anything questionable, they will "put a stop to it."

Perry also says that given her charges, Lauren would have been placed in the sex offender dormitory, which is a segregation unit, if she were a man. But because men are more violent than women, Perry says, there's no chance that he would allow Lauren to cohabitate with men in a cell.

As for whether Lauren can have conjugal visits with her husband -- Bardstown police officer Andy Winans -- Perry says hell no! Perry says he doesn't give a "rat's ass" if the husband is President of the United States ... there will be no special privileges for cops!

In addition, Perry says Lauren gets 3 squares a day, and what's on the menu is your average American fare ... such as pancakes, biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls, eggs, potatoes, sausage, pasta, stir-fry, and rice meals.

After a big meal, Perry says Lauren can go to recreation for one hour each day and play cornhole, handball, and even do chin-ups using a chin-up bar.

She's also allowed video visitation at a kiosk in the jail, and she can even kick back and watch cable TV in her cell.

As we reported ... prosecutors have charged Lauren with first-degree sodomy, incest, and sexual abuse involving a child under age 12. Lauren has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held on $250,000 bond in the county jail.