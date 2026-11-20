Nick Cannon is asking fans for prayers from a hospital bed before heading into a scanning procedure that's part of his lupus treatment.

The "Wild 'N Out" host shared a photo of him in a hospital bed wearing a face mask, writing across the snap ... "This [world] can definitely take a lot out of you. Pray for me y'all."

Play video content Video: Nick Cannon Shares Video From Hospital

He also added the hashtag "Lupus Warrior" in the caption.

On his Instagram Stories, Nick also shared a clip of what appears to be a CT machine ... where a medical professional can be heard asking him ... "Have you had a CT before?"

CT scans are frequently used by doctors to check for inflammation or damage in organs like the kidneys and lungs.

As you know ... Nick has been vocal about the disease after he was diagnosed with lupus back in January 2012 and hospitalized.

He told the Lupus Foundation of America ... "It was explained to me that it was an autoimmune disease, and, if I managed it properly and took the proper medicine, that it wasn't life-threatening. I had to be extremely careful, get on the proper diet, get the proper rest, and take care of my body, and I'd be able to fight it."

He also told Audacy Atlanta V-103 back in 2024 ... "It could attack any part of your body, it's where your immune system is a little out of whack. Mine specifically, it goes for my kidneys and sometimes my skin. But I know other people, it can go to their heart."