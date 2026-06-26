Nick Cannon Remembers Late Son Zen On What Would Have Been His 5th Birthday

Nick Cannon is remembering his late son, Zen, on what would've been his 5th birthday.

The comedian and actor got together with his coparent Alyssa Scott, their daughter Halo Marie, and other family members to honor Zen, who would have turned 5 on June 23. Unfortunately, he passed away at just 5 months old from a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

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Nick and Alyssa, along with their loved ones, dressed in white and gathered on a beach with posters of Zen ... and later cut a cake in his honor during an intimate backyard ceremony.

Nick posted several pics from the celebrations of life, as you can see ... captioning his post with the 2 Corinthians 4:6 Bible verse and, "Zen’s Light will forever shine in our hearts. We love you my son ❤️🕊️🙏🏾."

Nick and Alyssa welcomed Halo after Zen's death in December 2022 -- during a span of time that saw him father multiple babies with several women. Remember, he has 12 children with six different women.

He shares 15-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, and welcomed the rest of his offspring between 2017 and 2022 with Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole, and Alyssa.