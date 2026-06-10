Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Brittany Bell Wrote Dissertation Inspired By Him

Nick Cannon's baby mama, Brittany Bell, recently earned her doctorate ... and let's just say the subject of her dissertation was a family matter.

Brittany earned her Doctor of Psychology degree from Alliant University in May ... and now it's been revealed her dissertation focused on adults who have a black father and siblings from different mothers

The former Miss Guam shares three children with Nick ... 9-year-old Golden, 5-year-old Powerful and 3-year-old Rise ... and Nick has nine other children with five other women.

Brittany's dissertation is titled ... "Black Fathering and the Experiences of the Adult Child With Multiple Siblings From Different Women."

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She dedicated the research project to her children ... calling them "the heart of everything I do" and writing that they are her "reason, grounding force, and greatest source of strength."

Brittany also dedicated the paper to her father, whose "life and absence have profoundly shaped the woman, mother, and clinician" she's become.

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The study focused on a family dynamic Brittany knows plenty about.

Check out her interview on the "Change Your Brain Every Day" podcast ... where she breaks down how she chose the topic.

According to Brittany, the research was also inspired in part by her experiences with her late father and stepfather. But regardless of what sparked the project, folks online are now noticing just how neatly it overlaps with her relationship with Nick.

Talk about studying what you know ... Brittany turned a familiar family dynamic into a doctoral degree.