Nick Cannon's Kids: Get To Know The Actor's Twelve Children

How Nick Cannon's Welcomed Twelve Children ... With Six Different Women!

Nick Cannon's been through some pretty big projects in his time -- like hosting "America's Got Talent" and "Wild 'n Out" -- although it looks like fatherhood's pretty high up there on his list, too!

The actor and comedian has made plenty of headlines for his relationships with his 12 -- yeah, you read that right, 12 -- children, whom he shares with a total of six partners.

Here's a look at the television personality's parenting life to see how he's managed to maintain strong relationships with his seriously extended family.

Nick's First Kids Came Out Of His Marriage To Mariah Carey

Cannon's first two children are the product of his marriage with Mariah Carey, which kicked off in 2008, three years after they met.

The singer and the actor welcomed -- on the day of their third wedding anniversary, we should add -- twins ... a son named Moroccan and a girl named Monroe, in 2011.

The couple remained together for another three years before splitting up, and they officially finalized their divorce in 2016.

Cannon and Carey have remained on cordial terms ever since their separation, however, and they've established a healthy coparenting dynamic in the years following the end of their marriage.

He Moved On -- And Had Three Kids -- With Brittany Bell

Cannon didn't exactly sit still after his split with Carey, as he was first linked to model and former Miss Arizona -- and Miss Guam -- Brittany Bell in 2015.

The pair started their family with the birth of their first son, Golden, in 2017, although they went their separate ways shortly afterward.

However, the rapper and the model eventually reconciled, and their daughter, Powerful Queen, arrived in 2020.

The two appeared to break up for the second time after their second child's arrival -- and he fathered a few other kids in the meantime, but more on that later -- although they evidently reconnected at some point, because their second son, Rise, was born in 2022.

Nick Had Another Set Of Twins ... And An Eighth Child

Regarding Cannon's on-off relationship with Bell ... well, it turns out he had plenty going on during their breaks -- including a romance with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

While it's unclear as to when those two first met, their lifelong connection was solidified when the radio personality gave birth to twin boys named Zion and Zillion in June 2021.

Cannon and De La Rosa welcomed their first daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, the following November -- although the couple eventually broke up.

The DJ opened up about her coparenting relationship with the actor on an episode of the "Lovers by Shan" podcast, where she spoke about the "trust" she had developed with the actor over the past few years.

He's Experienced Tragedy In His Parenting Journey

Cannon's paternal journey hasn't been all fun and games, and the actor's dealt with his fair share of tragedy as a parent ... especially when he had to navigate the aftermath of his son Zen's death in December 2021.

The actor shared his late son with model Alyssa Scott, who gave birth to Zen in July 2021 ... their baby boy developed brain cancer and died five months after he was born.

The pair ultimately worked through their loss, and the social media figure announced she was pregnant with their second child in November 2022.

Scott gave birth to the pair's second child, a baby girl named Halo Marie, the following month, and she shared a post on Instagram to let her fans know her late son's "spirit was with us in the room" when Cannon's child arrived, according to People.

Cannon Had A Total Of Five Children In 2022

We've mentioned three of Cannon's kids who were born in 2022 so far ... and we've still got two more from two different mothers to go!

Let's start off with Bre Tiesi, who the actor met several years before the birth of their son Legendary in June 2022.

The model and her baby daddy have maintained an open relationship, and she claimed she was "happy" with their dynamic in a December 2024 episode of the "Wednesdays" podcast.