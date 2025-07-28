Trisha Paytas' Three Kids: What to Know About Malibu, Elvis and Aquaman

Why Trisha Paytas Chose To Name Her Kids Malibu, Elvis And Aquaman

Trisha Paytas has been through plenty of interesting experiences throughout her career as a media personality ... and ya gotta imagine becoming a mother's way up on the list!

The podcast host is a proud mom to two daughters and a son with her husband, Moses Hacmon.

Here's a look at the lives of the media personality's three children, as well as the reasons why she chose their names.

Paytas Started Her Family With the Birth of Her Eldest Daughter Malibu

Paytas' eldest daughter, Malibu Barbie, was born in October 2022, which came as a shock to the social media figure, as she'd previously dealt with fertility issues.

The media figure opened up about her daughter's name in a Q&A video she shared on her YouTube account the same month, where she said she'd "always loved" the word Malibu and felt as if it would be a great name for a kid.

She then suggested Barbie as a middle name for her first baby as she felt it would be "the cutest name ever."

Paytas has also credited the birth of her daughter with inspiring her to place more of an emphasis on her mental well-being, and she said in an interview with Elle she'd "been putting in a lot of work to control my emotions" after becoming a mother.

She Waited a Year Before Having a Second Child

The YouTube star's fans didn't have to wait too long for another big announcement about her family, because she revealed her second pregnancy, sharing a post on her Instagram account in October 2023.

She gave birth to her second daughter, Elvis, the following May, and her middle child's been featured in plenty of her YouTube photos and Instagram posts.

Oh, and get this ... Paytas actually gave her fans a bit of foreshadowing about her children's names in a video that she shared all the way back in 2011!

She reposted the video on her Instagram account following her second daughter's arrival, and although it's worth mentioning she was banking on having a boy named Elvis and twin girls named Malibu and Barbie, it looks like she got what she wanted one way or another!

She Gave Her Third Kid a Really Super Name

Paytas announced she was planning to add a third child to her family during a March 2025 episode of her "Just Trish" podcast, where she showed off images of her baby's sonogram.

She welcomed her third child four months later ... she gave birth to a boy they named Aquaman -- his middle name is Moses, from his father.

The YouTube star opened up about the unorthodox name choice on another episode of "Just Trish" and claimed she'd originally thought about naming her child Water, as her husband's "whole philosophy was, 'We're just water.'"