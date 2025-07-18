Gavin Casalegno Stayed Quiet About His Wife Cheyanne King ... Until They Got Married

Gavin Casalegno Learned To Keep His Relationships Private ... Then He Got Married

Gavin Casalegno's no stranger to dealing with love lives, as his character in "The Summer I Turned Pretty" has been caught in a love triangle with his best friend -- and his brother -- for three whole seasons.

The thing is, the actor's own love life has been as interesting as the show itself ... and while one of his relationships didn't make it, another ended up becoming a full-fledged marriage!

We're going to check out how the performer navigated his own relationships and found himself with a wife by his side.

Gavin Was Formerly In A Relationship With An Actress

Prior to the success of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," Casalegno was in a long-term relationship with actress and dancer Larsen Thompson.

The actress spoke about the early days of her relationship with Gavin during an episode of "RAW With Krissy," and revealed they had connected with each other over Instagram after a photographer encouraged them to work together.

Casalegno and Thompson officially began dating in 2017, and they were subsequently spotted in each other's company during various red-carpet events over the next few years.

The performers remained together until 2022, when they stopped appearing in posts shared on each other's Instagram accounts.

He Kept His Second Relationship Quiet ... Until He Got Married

Casalegno moved on from his relationship with Thompson and started dating registered nurse Cheyanne King ... although he kept their romance out of the public eye.

The performer went on to reveal his relationship to the public in a big way -- announcing they'd tied the knot via an Instagram post in November 2024.

Casalegno later spoke to Page Six and expressed he had really embraced the idea of keeping his personal and professional lives separate.

The performer added that he wanted to grow his relationship with his wife in a private setting "because sometimes when you’re in the public eye, you can’t get out of it."

Casalegno's Learned Lessons About Relationships Through His Work On Screen

While Casalegno's committed to keeping much of his personal life hidden from the public, he's been open about how his work on screen has informed the way he's approached his own relationships.

He spoke to People ahead of the Season 3 premiere of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" and said he'd learned "communication is key" through his character's experience of navigating a love triangle with his best friend and brother.

He admitted the advice was pretty cliché ... although he added "it's hard to understand the level of communication that is needed" in relationships.