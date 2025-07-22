Who Is George Daniel? What To Know About Charli XCX's New Husband

Charli XCX's officially locked down, folks -- she tied the knot with her new husband, George Daniel, in mid-July.

The Grammy Award-winning songwriter and the musician made things official at a low-key ceremony in London, with a small crowd of their friends and family present.

Now, we're taking a look at the background of the "Boom Clap" singer's new husband ... and we'll show you what led up to their big day.

He Cofounded And Plays Drums For The 1975

Although Charli's carved out a space for herself in the music industry, Daniel's definitely proved he could hold his own ... he's one of the founding members of The 1975, and he serves as their drummer and producer.

The musician started the band alongside several of his school pals -- including Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy -- in 2002, and he's remained with them for over two decades.

The band's achieved plenty of success during its run, and the group has also been nominated for two Grammys.

Oh, and by the way, Daniel's also performed as a DJ, and he's also launched a record label focused on dance music.

George And Charli Met And Collaborated Before They Started Dating

Daniel and Charli were first linked in 2019, when they posed for a photo together during the GQ Man Of The Year Awards ceremony ... and they collaborated on No Rome's 2021 track "Spinning."

The drummer went on to serve as one of the producers on the singer's 2022 album "Crash," and the two let their fans know about their relationship when Charli shared a now-deleted image on Instagram the same year.

Daniel and Charli made their red carpet debut during the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, and the singer revealed that he'd popped the big question that November.

She offered a bit of insight into her relationship with the drummer on an episode of the "Spout Podcast," and described dating someone she'd worked with as "a whole new dynamic," which she also saw as "cool."

They Had A Low-Key Wedding ... And Are Planning A Bigger One

The performers' wedding went down at Hackney Town Hall in London on July 19, and they were joined by around 20 family members and close friends while saying their vows.

A source told People the performers wanted their pared-down ceremony to "feel special and personal, but not over-the-top."

The thing is, they're not exactly done with their wedding celebrations yet -- because they're preparing for a second ceremony in Sicily.