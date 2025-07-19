Charli XCX Ties The Knot With Longtime Partner George Daniel

Charli XCX seems to have traded her "brat" title for "bride" ... 'cause she was photographed in a wedding dress standing alongside her man, George Daniel!

The pop star was filmed along with the 1975 drummer outside Hackney Town Hall in London ... stunning in a white, strapless wedding dress.

They're posing for shots with family members ... and, for all intents and purposes, it looks like they've just gotten hitched! We've reached out to their reps to confirm.

Charlie and George first started dating back in 2022 ... and, in November 2023, they reportedly got engaged.

Reports have been coming out detailing when and where these nuptials might take place ... but, it still comes as a bit of a shock -- 'cause these two kept this all under wraps.