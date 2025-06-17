Guess Who This Cutie Pie Turned Into!

Before this cute kid in her pink scrunchie was dancin' all around town and jammin' out onstage, she was just a competitive dancer -- starting at 6 years old -- and growing up in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Before she gained popularity on TikTok, she attended LSU, where she studied broadcast journalism. You probably most recognize her from her dancing to trending songs, but she's also friends with Hollywood's hottest stars like Kourtney Kardashian.