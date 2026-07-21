Nick Cannon Steps Out With Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa for Nobu Dinner
Nick Cannon Nobu'd Up With Baby Mama Abby
Nick Cannon is keeping his dinner dates in the family ... stepping out for a night at Nobu Malibu with Abby De La Rosa.
The pair were spotted leaving the celebrity hotspot hand in hand after dinner, with Abby rocking a revealing black mini dress while Nick kept things casual in a varsity jacket and black pants. They eventually hopped in Nick's ride and took off together.
The outing comes as Nick continues dating both Abby and "Selling Sunset" star Bre Tiesi -- two women with whom he shares children.
Nick and Abby have three kids together ... twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin. Their kids are 5 years and under.
As you know ... Abby has defended their open relationship, saying the unconventional setup does not mean she has low standards or falls short as a mother.
Nick and Abby have also mixed business with pleasure, teaming up for Nick's radio program, "A Morning Show You Don't Want to Sleep On."
Nick's got plenty on his plate ... but there's always room for Nobu with one of his ladies.