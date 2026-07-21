Nick Cannon Steps Out With Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa for Nobu Dinner

Nick Cannon is keeping his dinner dates in the family ... stepping out for a night at Nobu Malibu with Abby De La Rosa.

The pair were spotted leaving the celebrity hotspot hand in hand after dinner, with Abby rocking a revealing black mini dress while Nick kept things casual in a varsity jacket and black pants. They eventually hopped in Nick's ride and took off together.

The outing comes as Nick continues dating both Abby and "Selling Sunset" star Bre Tiesi -- two women with whom he shares children.

Nick and Abby have three kids together ... twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin. Their kids are 5 years and under.

As you know ... Abby has defended their open relationship, saying the unconventional setup does not mean she has low standards or falls short as a mother.

Nick and Abby have also mixed business with pleasure, teaming up for Nick's radio program, "A Morning Show You Don't Want to Sleep On."