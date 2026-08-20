'Wild N' Out' Moving Away From In-Studio Format, Will Film Live Tour

Nick Cannon will be taking "Wild N' Out" and its hilarious jokes on the road full-time... because we've learned they're leaving their traditional format behind to focus on the live tour.

Rip Micheals -- one of the executive producers of "Wild N' Out" -- tells TMZ ... the show is officially getting rid of its traditional format, which saw the show film at a central location with an in-studio audience.

For the next season, Rip says the show will be doing a live tour and taping it ... collecting the footage from a series of different cities ... much like the hit show "Verzuz."

As we told you ... Knicks players appeared on the show during a live performance in Brooklyn back in June -- which is exactly the kind of show producers will be filming in the future and then airing.

We're told producers are targeting some of the biggest cities in the U.S. ... like Miami, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Memphis and New York.

The constant moving will allow more people from across the country to get involved.

Play video content JUNE 2026 Video: Nick Cannon Hypes Up the Crowd at 'Wild N Out' Casting Event TMZ.com

We're told "Wild N' Out" will have casting calls in every city ... and winners will take part in the live show.

Local celebrities may also participate.

Unclear if the next season of "Wild N' Out" will be on regular cable TV or available via streaming ... though fans of the program can head over to Paramount+ and Pluto to watch some classic episodes.