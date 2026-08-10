Jimmy Fallon Brings QVC’s Toni Brattin to ‘The Tonight Show’ After Viral On-Air Moment

With a slip of a wig and a slip of the tongue, Toni Brattin is ditching her QVC slot for primetime with Jimmy Fallon ... and she isn't going to blow it this time!

The QVC host is stopping by 30 Rock for tonight's episode of "The Tonight Show," and TMZ's got the first look!

Toni's using her viral blunder to make good on her word and personally give Jimmy an early birthday present.

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Remember ... she stopped by TMZ to chat about her NSFW slip-up -- accidentally turning a "blowout" into a "blow job" -- and it blew Jimmy away ... and caught his attention.

She told us that she wanted to gift him a a brunette version of the wig she was wearing on the network ... and now she's getting that chance!