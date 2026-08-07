Tracey Cameron Explains Why She Married the Number 50 for Her Birthday

Play video content Video: Tracey Cameron Explains Why She Married the Number 50 on Her Birthday TMZ.com

Tracey Cameron didn't want just any old birthday party to ring in her big 5-0 ... she took it one step further and married the number 50!

She stopped by "TMZ Live" Friday to tell us all about her viral moment ... explaining it felt like the most fitting way to celebrate such a major milestone.

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So, instead of rolling up to a restaurant, Tracey walked down the aisle ... and the video is circulating across social media.

Tracey tells us her daughter was the mastermind behind the special ceremony ... and she dishes on what she has planned for her honeymoon!

She also tells us overwhelmed by the love, saying she was opening cards for days ... and as for turning 51 ... she jokes that she's got a divorce party on deck!