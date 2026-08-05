Eli Roth Brings Big Scares and Ice Cream to 'TMZ Live'

Iconic horror director Eli Roth crashed "TMZ Live" today with enough ice cream to feed the office ... or at least all the characters that have been killed off in his films.

Eli stopped by to chat about his new horror flick "Ice Cream Man," in which the titular vendor doles out heapings of delicious treats that turn the local children into an army of the undead. Don't worry, the ice cream he brought us was the regular kind.

Eli calls this his bloodiest film yet ... quite the statement coming from the guy who made "Hostel."

If seeing an ice cream man terrorize a community isn't enough to sell you, Snoop Dogg is also involved in this project ... spitting out fire tracks to heat up this ice cream flick.