Tyler Cameron and Jenna Dewan Join 'Dancing With the Stars'

Jenna Dewan and Bachelor Nation fan favorite Tyler Cameron are ready to cut a rug ... because they've reportedly joined the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Tyler's addition has fans all worked up ... it's been 5 years since his best bud and former Bachelor Matt James competed on the show with pro Lindsay Arnold.

The full list of celebs and pros won't drop until next month ... but TMZ was first to report that Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, will be a part of this season.

Reality TV stars Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller have already been announced for the upcoming season.

Social media star and Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson is also set to compete.