'DWTS' Alums Peta Murgatroyd, Maks Chmerkovskiy Renting Out L.A. Home Amid Florida Move

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are officially turning the page on their Los Angeles chapter ... 'cause TMZ has learned they've put their family home on the rental market as they settle into their new life in Florida.

Property records, obtained by TMZ, show the former "Dancing With the Stars" pros listed their 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, roughly 4,300 square foot Valley Village home for rent about 20 days ago with an asking price of $18K per month.

The Napa-inspired house is loaded with upscale finishes, including herringbone oak floors, solid alder wood doors, oak ceilings, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, custom cherry wood cabinetry and even a hidden "secret pantry."

The rental listing comes just days after Peta and Maks revealed they'd packed up and moved their family to Boca Raton, Florida, with their three sons -- Shai, Rio, and Milan.

The ballroom stars documented the emotional move in a YouTube vlog posted Monday, showing themselves wiping away tears as they drove off with moving boxes filling their car. They also shared the emotional moment on Instagram, where Peta admitted leaving Los Angeles wasn't easy.

Since arriving in Florida, Peta has shared updates saying the slower pace of life, warm weather and watching their boys thrive have made the cross-country move worth it.

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The transition wasn't completely seamless, though. In the family's vlog, Peta revealed Shai's bike was stolen while they were preparing to leave Los Angeles. She said she suspected it may have been taken by a young homeless woman the couple had helped the night before by giving her food and blankets.