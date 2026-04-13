Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura Bought $2.5 Million Home Months Before Divorce

Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura's split comes with a wild real estate twist ... 'cause TMZ has learned they bought a brand new home just months before everything fell apart.

According to real estate records, obtained by TMZ, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" stars purchased a home in Lehi, Utah in November 2025 ... only for Jordan to file for divorce a few months later.

The luxury property, which costs more than $2 million, boasts six bedrooms, multiple bathrooms and nearly 7,000 square feet of high-end living space on over half an acre.

It's packed with upscale features ... soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, quartz countertops and premium Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. There's also a gym with a sauna and multiple fireplaces throughout.

Outside, the estate delivers resort-style living ... an expansive deck, gas fire pit and even an indoor pickleball and basketball court.

We broke the story ... Jessi and Jordan listed their Salt Lake City home in November 2025 amid speculation they were headed for a split.

As we first reported ... Jordan filed for divorce in March ... a storyline heavily tied to the hit Hulu series, which is currently on pause with no confirmed return date.

Play video content Call Her Daddy