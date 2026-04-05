Jessi Draper Shares Lonely Easter Post Amid Split From Jordan Ngatikaura

It's a tale of two Easters for Jessi Draper and her estranged husband Jordan Ngatikaura ... and the contrast couldn't be more stark.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" stars took to socials Sunday to show how they were spending the holiday.

Jessi shared an emotional post, writing, "First holiday without kids sucks. Happy Easter!"

She preceded her lonely selfie with a shot of a small Easter brunch.

Meanwhile, Jordan painted a very different picture, sharing smiling snaps of himself celebrating with their kids Jagger and Jovi.

His posts showed baskets, bunnies and fun rides in golf carts, with no hint of the ongoing split drama.

As we reported ... after filing for divorce from Jessi, Jordan also filed a request for a temporary restraining order against her, which she opposed. Jessi earned a small victory in their divorce battle when the request was eventually denied.