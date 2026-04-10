Jordan Ngatikaura Reports Laundry Service Stole His Clothes, but Cops Drop Case

Jessi Draper's estranged husband Jordan Ngatikaura had a bad case of a laundry launderer last year ... but cops say it's not a crime, TMZ has learned.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star told officers he hired a laundry service to wash and fold his clothes … but after the company picked up bags from his front porch, the items were never returned.

Jordan says he has doorbell video showing a worker grabbing the laundry, and even provided screenshots of text messages with the company's owner, Keith Coats. In the messages, Keith allegedly asked for the value of the missing clothes so he could reimburse him ... but after Jordan sent over the total, he says communication went radio silent.

Jordan later claimed others came forward on social media with similar complaints about the same Utah company, Unload, alleging their clothes were also never returned.

According to the Pleasant Grove Police report from last summer, the company had already sent out a message saying it was going out of business before Jordan's pickup date, and Coats had filed for bankruptcy around the same time ... therefore, cops are not calling this incident a crime.

After reviewing everything, officers determined there wasn't enough probable cause to pursue theft charges, calling it a civil matter instead ... which Jordan disagreed with, according to the report.

Bottom line … no arrests were made ... the incident just left Jordan's closet a bit emptier, and with a laundry list of frustration.