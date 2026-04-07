Meredith Vieira Selling Her NYC Penthouse for $10.5 Million

My Swanky NYC Penthouse Is Yours ... For $10.5M!!!

Meredith Vieira is taking another shot at selling her iconic NYC penthouse ... now asking $10.5 million for the Upper West Side pad ... TMZ has learned.

The former 'View' co-host has relisted her 19th-floor co-op inside the famed Eldorado building ... packing 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms into roughly 2,800 square feet of classic New York elegance.

Vieira and her late husband, Emmy-winning producer Richard Cohen, bought the place in 2014 for just under $9 million. The home features 10-foot ceilings, along with herringbone oak floors, detailed mouldings, and oversized windows.

A private elevator opens into a spacious living and dining area, divided by a two-sided fireplace and lined with French doors. There's also a built-in bar, making it ideal for entertaining.

Outside features nearly 1,400 square feet of landscaped terraces wrapping three sides of the home, with sweeping views of Central Park, the reservoir, and the Hudson River.

The kitchen is fully loaded with high-end appliances, including a Wolf range and Sub-Zero fridge, plus a breakfast nook with banquette seating.

The primary suite offers terrace access, custom closets, and a spa-style bath, while two additional bedrooms and a flexible office complete the layout.