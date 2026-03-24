Whitney Leavitt Puts Utah Home Up for Sale Amid Successful Broadway Run

Whitney Leavitt's life has changed a lot over the last year ... and it looks like her real estate portfolio is changing, too -- because she's trying to sell a house she bought in April 2025.

The reality TV personality turned breakout Broadway star listed her 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Southwest Utah for $899,900 on Tuesday. She and her husband, Connor Leavitt, closed on the home in April 2025, for about $915K ... so, it seems they're willing to take a loss on the pad.

The house boasts a brand new kitchen -- including a butler's pantry -- with new flooring and modern finishes throughout the home.

The property also features a large pool, hot tub, sauna, spacious backyard, front courtyard, and shady trees ... and there's a neighborhood park just around the way.

Whitney gained national attention when the first season of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" came out in 2024 -- though not quite the type of attention Taylor Frankie Paul has achieved lately with her own ongoing drama -- but Whitney's popularity exploded last year after she tore up the ballroom on "Dancing with the Stars."

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She's parlayed her turn on the show into a run as Roxie Hart -- the lead character in the musical "Chicago" -- on Broadway ... which got such great reviews that her run was extended an extra six weeks from mid-March to early May. Beginning next month, her 'DWTS' partner Mark Ballas will star opposite her in the musical.