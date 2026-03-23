Taylor Frankie Paul Arrest Video Shows Dakota Pleading With Cops to Take Him Instead

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Newly released police bodycam footage obtained by TMZ from Taylor Frankie Paul’s 2023 arrest reveals even more chaos from that night -- including Dakota Mortensen pleading with cops to take him to jail instead.

The video begins as officers arrive at Taylor’s Utah home, where she and Dakota are already heard screaming at each other before police reach the front door ... seemingly picking up where the cellphone footage we obtained of the incident left off.

Once inside, cops quickly separate the two as Taylor appears visibly intoxicated ... stumbling through the house. At one point, she tries to pour herself water but she basically collapses over the sink and sobs uncontrollably while Dakota speaks with an officer nearby.

Dakota is then seen laying out his side to cops ... telling them “she’s not doing okay” and hinting at deeper issues adding, “I can’t even tell you the stuff that’s happened to me” while showing the officers injuries he says he suffered during the heated fight -- before Taylor storms in and kicks him out of the house.

Play video content Herriman City Police Department

Check the footage ... moments after Taylor has been taken into custody, Dakota is heard asking cops if he can go instead of her -- even though police that were present determined she was the main aggressor -- and cops explain to Dakota how this is a huge wake-up call for Taylor ... to which he responds with "I truly just want her to get help."

Taylor’s arrest is also fully captured in the footage we obtained, including a moment in which one of her children watches from inside the home as she’s handcuffed. She’s later escorted to the garage -- where her parents have arrived to care for the kids -- before being placed in the back of a police car.

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As we previously reported ... Taylor later pled guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 3 years’ probation, which is scheduled to end in August. Prosecutors dropped four other charges, including domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse, and criminal mischief.