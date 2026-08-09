'Double Lives of Suburban Wives' Star Defends Adult Content Career

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Missouri couple Tammy and Drew are opening up about their careers as adult content creators on the brand new TLC show "The Double Lives of Suburban Wives" ... but Tammy says they're just normal parents at the end of the day!

TMZ spoke to the TLC newbie ahead of the show's premiere ... and she gave us all the deets on how she and her longtime hubby got started making NSFW content in college ... and it quickly turned into their full-time careers they can support their family with.

But, Tammy pushes back at the stigma their 2 school-aged kiddos are in the know about their spicy work ... saying they'll protect their kids from that world until they're at an appropriate age.

And to all the people who may be raising their eyebrows about their line of work and why they'd bring it to a national audience on TV ... Tammy says this will be a huge teaching moment for Americans -- and minds will be blown.

And she reminds us ... when the cameras are done rolling, she's just a regular suburban mom and neighbor.